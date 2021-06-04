Brokerages Anticipate Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Telephone and Data Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.15. Telephone and Data Systems posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telephone and Data Systems.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

Shares of TDS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.19. 435,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,023. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $26.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.27%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $317,435.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,229 shares of company stock worth $552,496. Insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,358,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,114,000 after buying an additional 102,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,696,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,673,333 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,420,000 after buying an additional 385,997 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,585,785 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,408,000 after buying an additional 736,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 158.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,435,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 880,220 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

