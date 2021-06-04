Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.45 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Amphenol posted sales of $1.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full-year sales of $9.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $10.11 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $10.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.27.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 20,706 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 155,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 65,369 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth $1,085,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.16. 1,702,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,765,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

