Brokerages Expect Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.42 Million

Analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) will report sales of $55.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.30 million and the highest is $55.53 million. Bryn Mawr Bank reported sales of $60.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $223.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.20 million to $223.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $233.72 million, with estimates ranging from $233.64 million to $233.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%.

BMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bryn Mawr Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMTC. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMTC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 77,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $956.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.97. Bryn Mawr Bank has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $49.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

