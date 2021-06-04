Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Announce $1.13 EPS

Analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FRT shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRT stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.63. 451,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,984. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 76.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

