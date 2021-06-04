Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €69.72 ($82.02).

FME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of ETR FME traded up €1.18 ($1.39) on Friday, reaching €66.94 ($78.75). 544,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,197. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a fifty-two week high of €79.96 ($94.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €64.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

