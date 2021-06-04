$6.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) will post $6.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. Molina Healthcare reported sales of $4.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will report full year sales of $26.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $26.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $26.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.40 billion to $27.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Molina Healthcare.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.31.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $326,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOH traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $249.00. 160,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,482. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $151.40 and a 12-month high of $273.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.73.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

