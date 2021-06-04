mStable USD Trading Up 4.8% This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $40.17 million and $6,719.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, mStable USD has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00002648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,875.78 or 0.99889392 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00041130 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00011703 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00082901 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001031 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008444 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase mStable USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.