MesChain Trading 3.4% Lower This Week (MES)

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One MesChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MesChain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MesChain has a total market cap of $192,359.44 and $25,389.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.26 or 0.00297145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00239085 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.59 or 0.01119406 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,643.71 or 0.99659970 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MesChain Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 5,282,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,700,232 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . MesChain’s official website is www.meschain.io

