Zano (ZANO) Trading 7.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 15.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One Zano coin can currently be bought for $2.51 or 0.00006820 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $26.76 million and $195,530.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zano has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zano alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,715.65 or 0.99855625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00040824 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00011842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.42 or 0.01089014 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.28 or 0.00517504 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.00385734 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007091 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00082630 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004004 BTC.

About Zano

Zano (ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,698,853 coins and its circulating supply is 10,669,353 coins. Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Zano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.