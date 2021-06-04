Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($12.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,091,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,588. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $763.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

