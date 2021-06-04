Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of ($12.32) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 98.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 155.39%.

AHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.22.

Shares of NYSE AHT traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.97. The company had a trading volume of 62,091,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,832,588. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89. The firm has a market cap of $763.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.29.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 83,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,912.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 374.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,161,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 916,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.