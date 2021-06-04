Analysts Anticipate NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages expect NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) to post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.50. NextEra Energy Partners reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $4.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy Partners.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 47.32% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.39) EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

NEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 395,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,162. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -314.81%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 478.0% in the 1st quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,944 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,452,279 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

