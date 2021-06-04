Zacks: Brokerages Expect CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will post $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.33. CoreSite Realty reported earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

NYSE:COR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.91. 596,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,535. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.66%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 350 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $39,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,803.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Steven James Smith sold 2,918 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $345,316.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,423.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,555 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,919 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $100,427,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $56,358,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 581,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,653,000 after purchasing an additional 341,679 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $37,086,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $34,503,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

