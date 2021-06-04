pEOS (PEOS) Price Up 20.3% Over Last 7 Days

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 79.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One pEOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and approximately $217.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00067991 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00296494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00239307 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.96 or 0.01142698 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,185.83 or 1.00462715 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

