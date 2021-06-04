Datawallet (DXT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3,530.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Datawallet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Datawallet has a market capitalization of $148,368.72 and $3,530.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datawallet has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00078698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00024459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.84 or 0.01018087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,748.37 or 0.10126737 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00052121 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Datawallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

