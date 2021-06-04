Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,822 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 3.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares in the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after buying an additional 46,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.60. The company had a trading volume of 706,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,917,313. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $232.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

