Fuel Tech Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 10,635 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 870% compared to the typical volume of 1,096 call options.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTEK. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

FTEK traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,457,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,994. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 5.90. Fuel Tech has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $7.04.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Fuel Tech will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTEK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fuel Tech by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fuel Tech in the first quarter worth $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fuel Tech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Fuel Tech by 78.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Fuel Tech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 16,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Company Profile

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources by low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

