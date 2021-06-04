Ditto (DITTO) Hits Market Cap of $2.60 Million

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ditto has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $189.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00068238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.88 or 0.00295575 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.92 or 0.01137625 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,173.53 or 0.99994155 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ditto

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official website is ditto.money . Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

