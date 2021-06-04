Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $11.35 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $11.35 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.37 or 0.00011766 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,170.05 or 0.99984799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00040928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008431 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

