ParkinGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,531.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last week, ParkinGo has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $2,531.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can now be purchased for $0.0643 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,170.05 or 0.99984799 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00040928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00083685 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008431 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

