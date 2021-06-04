American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will announce earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings. American Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Software.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMSWA. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.43. 246,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,796. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21. American Software has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The firm has a market cap of $635.52 million, a P/E ratio of 115.53 and a beta of 0.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan L. Sell sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $147,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,647 shares of company stock worth $406,428. Company insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Software by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in American Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.