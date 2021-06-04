MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) will post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. MaxLinear posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 455.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $209.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 237.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MXL. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

In related news, Director Donald E. Schrock sold 10,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $416,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,849.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,753 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,843 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MXL traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 226,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,045. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.00.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

