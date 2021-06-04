Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report sales of $141.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $153.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $130.40 million. Inter Parfums posted sales of $49.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 186.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full-year sales of $704.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $700.00 million to $711.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $779.10 million, with estimates ranging from $770.30 million to $787.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inter Parfums.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 9.42%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,883. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.94. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $36.46 and a 1-year high of $78.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total value of $177,168.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,168. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,796,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,356,000 after purchasing an additional 114,362 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,038,000 after purchasing an additional 68,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after purchasing an additional 75,974 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 398,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inter Parfums (IPAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.