BidiPass (BDP) Price Up 28.1% Over Last 7 Days

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 54.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. BidiPass has a total market cap of $271,394.77 and $11,347.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BidiPass has traded up 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00078521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004411 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024188 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.01008883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,752.56 or 0.10099038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00052212 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

