EOSDT (EOSDT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.62 Million

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 4th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.62 million and $16,589.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002695 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00067665 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00294590 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.24 or 0.00237462 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $420.02 or 0.01130380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,121.01 or 0.99901587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

