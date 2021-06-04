Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $586.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.73 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. G.Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 3,764,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,800,930. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $36.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

