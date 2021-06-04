Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to report sales of $49.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.80 million to $49.64 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $44.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $198.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.40 million to $200.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $207.05 million, with estimates ranging from $206.60 million to $207.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $49.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.34 million.

PGC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Hovde Group cut Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Peapack-Gladstone Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $176,508.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 3,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $110,973.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,880.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,935 shares of company stock worth $342,956. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,692,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,267,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,014,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 111,983 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 578,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after purchasing an additional 117,619 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 322,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,982. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $33.92. The stock has a market cap of $635.23 million, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.