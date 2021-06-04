HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) Receives $3.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HEXO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.40 price objective on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. CIBC upgraded HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEXO during the first quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.69. 3,463,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,768,806. The firm has a market cap of $819.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29. HEXO has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HEXO will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

