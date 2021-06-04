Covenant Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Covenant Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,601 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.0% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.81. 13,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,509. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $166.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.27, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.31.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

