Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.87

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.87 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 18711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on TLSYY. Zacks Investment Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

