Brokerages Set SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) PT at $48.75

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.64.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 28,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,417,465.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,382.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $109,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,878,645.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $6,818,941. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 487,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the last quarter.

SEAS stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The company had a trading volume of 702,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,722. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.51. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 2.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 66.80% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

