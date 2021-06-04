Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $43.58 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $50.00 target price on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

MEOH traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 157,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,588. Methanex has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.54.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07. Methanex had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.79%.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

