Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives $74.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.50.

SR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Spire stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.07. The company had a trading volume of 157,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Spire has a one year low of $50.58 and a one year high of $77.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.72.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.77 million. Spire had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Spire by 733.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 41.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

