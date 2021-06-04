Step Finance (STEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.98 Million

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Over the last seven days, Step Finance has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a market capitalization of $4.98 million and $1.62 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00003349 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.09 or 0.00295816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.69 or 0.00238332 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $422.31 or 0.01134808 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,192.55 or 0.99942101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

