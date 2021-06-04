Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
DDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.07.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile
