Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0668 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

DDF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,259. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.07.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.