Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells 559 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $209.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,674. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $202.57 and a 52 week high of $306.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $968,908,000 after acquiring an additional 342,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,941,186 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $844,607,000 after acquiring an additional 54,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,749,354 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $886,122,000 after acquiring an additional 140,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

