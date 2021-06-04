Insider Selling: Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Insider Sells 2,322 Shares of Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) insider Dustin Finer sold 2,322 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $63,344.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Dustin Finer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $45,645.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dustin Finer sold 1,500 shares of Covetrus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $44,070.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $26.73. 284,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -334.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. Covetrus’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,326.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

