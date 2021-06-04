Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen Sells 544 Shares

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 544 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $43,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Anthony Dineen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 1,956 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $156,480.00.

Shares of NYSE:RGR traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $79.33. The company had a trading volume of 101,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.70 and a 52-week high of $90.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.37.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.58%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 105,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,299,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 30,781 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,131,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

