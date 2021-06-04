Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Myriad has a market capitalization of $7.97 million and $21,058.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000340 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,783,515,750 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XMYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.