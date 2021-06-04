$17.51 Million in Sales Expected for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will post $17.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.96 million and the highest is $17.96 million. WhiteHorse Finance posted sales of $13.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year sales of $71.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.58 million to $72.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $73.05 million, with estimates ranging from $71.72 million to $75.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 93.36%.

WHF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective (up from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 129,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 49,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 82,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. 14.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.74. The company had a trading volume of 80,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $324.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $16.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

