ichi.farm Price Down 8.3% This Week (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ichi.farm has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00068254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $110.93 or 0.00298046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00242165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.38 or 0.01142968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,201.30 or 0.99956603 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ichi.farm Coin Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ichi.farm

