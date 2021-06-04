mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Price Hits $1.10 on Major Exchanges (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 4th. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002953 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded up 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market capitalization of $19.05 million and $3.84 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00079079 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004478 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00024727 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.32 or 0.01011147 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002691 BTC.
  • Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.10070265 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00052600 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) directly using U.S. dollars.

