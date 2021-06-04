Zacks: Analysts Expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to Post -$0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.47) and the highest is ($0.36). Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 323,269 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 233,131 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the period. 45.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 475,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,332. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

