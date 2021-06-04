Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,187,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $229,187,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. 229,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,986. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.05. The stock has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

