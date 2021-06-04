Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,403,262,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,977 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,502,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,297,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,103,003,000 after purchasing an additional 509,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.32.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,501. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $161.41 and a 52-week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $149.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

