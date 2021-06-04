Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Has $24.18 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,203 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up approximately 1.9% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

HD stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.32. The company had a trading volume of 89,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $329.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.31 and a 12 month high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 5,575.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

