$0.26 EPS Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) will post $0.26 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Sapiens International also reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.31. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sapiens International.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. Sapiens International’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sapiens International during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1,101.7% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sapiens International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Sapiens International by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in Sapiens International during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPNS stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,407. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.54. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.39. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

