JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €20.23 ($23.80).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

DEC traded down €0.22 ($0.26) on Friday, reaching €24.30 ($28.59). The stock had a trading volume of 110,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a fifty-two week low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a fifty-two week high of €36.90 ($43.41). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €22.39.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

