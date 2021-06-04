Brokerages Set Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target at $40.33

Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

Several research firms have issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 6.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.95. 388,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,507. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $44.83.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 51.35% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

