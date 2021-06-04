Insider Selling: Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO Sells 1,340 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ALB stock traded up $5.37 on Friday, reaching $173.54. 632,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,637. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.63.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 16.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,449 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.