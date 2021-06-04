Achmea Investment Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,045 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.2% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $35,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $533,786.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,692,726.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock valued at $78,728,322 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA traded up $21.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $594.73. The stock had a trading volume of 228,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $657.19. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $171.69 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $572.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.84, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.19.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

